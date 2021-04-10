Tributes pour in for well-known doctor Sindi Van Zyl

The Van Zyl family said the details of her memorial service and funeral would be confirmed at a later stage.

Tributes have poured in for well-known doctor Dr Sindi Van Zyl who died on Saturday morning following a lengthy battle for her life while in hospital.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Van Zyl’s family confirmed her passing aged 45.

“Sadly she passed away on Saturday morning, April 10, in Johannesburg while in hospital. “Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor, true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known.

“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus. “She leaves behind her dear husband Marinus and beautiful kids, Nandi and Manie.” ALSO READ: South Africans donate over R700k for Dr Sindi van Zyl’s hospital bills The Van Zyl family said the details of her memorial service and funeral would be confirmed at a later stage. “The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers. “They are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. They are felt and appreciated.”

Van Zyl, who was also a presenter at Kaya FM, tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February after having trouble breathing.

By the beginning of April, Van Zyl was still hospitalised and on a ventilator.

Her family further thanked the public after over R1 million was raised for Van Zyl to pay for her medical bills as of last week Sunday.

“The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpour of prayer, love and support for her.”

I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of @sindivanzyl the duchess of healing. Dr VanZyl touched the lives of many via social media and radio, spreading love and light. She truly set an example of how to live with love and grace. May her soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/g7kE9jSJAo — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 10, 2021

this is so sad???????????? #RIPDRSINDI Dr Sindi was like a Twitter mom to so many. I never got to know her personally but her life had an impact on mine❤️she was a blessing to everyone who interacted with her in real life & social media. her life was precious. She’ll be missed???????????????? pic.twitter.com/LbpaylxobG — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 10, 2021

I am so devastated about Dr Sindi. This is not the news I needed to hear. Condolences to Marinus & Caramellos. Your mother was a phenomenal woman. May your soul R.I.P my friend. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PqSr3hzK0k — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) April 10, 2021

Join us on @kayafm95dot9, as we pay tribute to a great friend, colleague, mother & wife. Our beloved Dr Sindi. Lala ngoxolo ntokazi. ???????????? — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 10, 2021

If the Covid-19 vaccines had been here in time most likely Dr Sindi as a health care professional would have likely been vaccinated and her life saved.

This is the true cost of the incompetence of our leadership.

I’m sad and angry that someone so loving and selfless is gone.???? — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 10, 2021

Devastated about Dr Sindi. That was NOT the news I needed to hear. I’m so sorry Marinus. I’m so sorry Caramellos. Your mother was an incredible. She showed us what real kindness looked like. RIP Doc ???????????? pic.twitter.com/BgvsgNLIYl — Rob (@RobForbesDJ) April 10, 2021

