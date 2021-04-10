Daily news update: New Zuma-Ramaphosa chapter, DMX dies, Bushiri on holiday

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt), led by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, has reportedly instructed former president Jacob Zuma to make presentations to the apex court outlining how he should be punished should he be found guilty of contempt.

Zuma has to file an affidavit by Wednesday 14 April 2021. The affidavit is Zuma’s last chance to persuade the ConCourt not to send him to prison if it finds that he is in contempt of court.

A leaked audio recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged on social media on Friday in which he says he regrets that his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, views him as a deceitful and untrustworthy person.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

People who worked from home over the past year can now claim tax back if they spent more than half their working hours or more than six months during the tax year between March 2020 and February this year working at home, if they meet the minimum requirements.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri shared snaps of his family by Lake Malawi as he took time out to mourn his daughter’s death.

Bushiri posted a message on Facebook passing his appreciation to his supporters for “praying with and standing by their side during the difficult time”.

New York – DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper’s longtime lawyer confirmed DMX’s death to AFP, after a statement from his family widely shared on social media said the artist born Earl Simmons died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

Percy Tau has promised his fans he will stay and battle for a place in the Brighton and Hove Albion first team.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has seen his game time limited since returning to the Seagulls in January after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the 26 year-old finally securing a work permit to play in England.