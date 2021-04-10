South Africa
South Africa
4 minute read
10 Apr 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: New Zuma-Ramaphosa chapter, DMX dies, Bushiri on holiday

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

In this file photo taken on 28 June 2019, DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City. DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, died on 9 April 2021. He was 50 years old. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/AFP

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

ConCourt asks Jacob Zuma to pick his punishment

Jacob Zuma taking an oath during his inauguration as president of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 May 2009

Jacob Zuma taking an oath during his inauguration as president of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 May 2009. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/AFP

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt), led by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, has reportedly instructed former president Jacob Zuma to make presentations to the apex court outlining how he should be punished should he be found guilty of contempt.

Zuma has to file an affidavit by Wednesday 14 April 2021. The affidavit is Zuma’s last chance to persuade the ConCourt not to send him to prison if it finds that he is in contempt of court.

Ramaphosa to Zuma: ‘You believe that I’m deceitful and not to be trusted’

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December2017 in Soweto

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December2017 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

A leaked audio recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged on social media on Friday in which he says he regrets that his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, views him as a deceitful and untrustworthy person.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died

Prince Philip dies 9 April

In this file photo taken on 25 December 2012 Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waves to well-wishers as he leaves following the Royal family Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, in the east of England. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

How to claim tax back if you work from home

Picture: iStock

People who worked from home over the past year can now claim tax back if they spent more than half their working hours or more than six months during the tax year between March 2020 and February this year working at home, if they meet the minimum requirements.

PICS: Bushiri on holiday as he mourns his daughter’s death

Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri with his family at Lake Malawi, to mourn the death of his daughter. Picture Facebook

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri shared snaps of his family by Lake Malawi as he took time out to mourn his daughter’s death.

Bushiri posted a message on Facebook passing his appreciation to his supporters for “praying with and standing by their side during the difficult time”.

Respected US rapper DMX has died

DMX

In this file photo taken on 23 July 2017 rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois. Picture: AFP

New York – DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose ominous, snarling raps chronicled the violence and struggles of the American street, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper’s longtime lawyer confirmed DMX’s death to AFP, after a statement from his family widely shared on social media said the artist born Earl Simmons died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

Bafana star Tau vows to fight for his place at Brighton

Percy Tau

Percy Tau has played just twice in the EPL for Brighton, including his debut on January 13 against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP.

Percy Tau has promised his fans he will stay and battle for a place in the Brighton and Hove Albion first team.

ALSO READ: OPINION: There is too little squad rotation at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana attacker has seen his game time limited since returning to the Seagulls in January after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the 26 year-old finally securing a work permit to play in England.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago