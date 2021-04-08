Daily news update: ‘End of Eskom’, Norma set for Zondo inquiry cameo and more

The Citizen

Here's your morning news update:

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Amid a debt dispute, Eskom says it would be difficult to quantify how much it would cost the power utility if technology company Oracle Corporation pulled the plug.

This is after Eskom announced on Monday it had lost a court battle against Oracle in which it tried to force the company to continue providing technical support services.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will resume its hearings on Friday, 9 April.

The commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala confirmed the matter to The Citizen on Wednesday morning.

The rich are getting richer and they have the figures to prove it.

The pandemic has not been as devastating to the super-rich as it was for the middle class and the poor globally, including South Africa.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “left dry” letter of concern to the ANC top six should not just be ignored, it should be scrutinised because it exposes the rot within the ANC and an “unwritten pact” among its leaders to protect one another in case of trouble with the law, say political analysts.

In a letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, containing notes from a meeting with the ANC top six, Zuma accused the party of failing to support him in his fight with the judiciary.

Following the bombshell news that gospel superstar Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Victor Makweya, and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya were arrested on Tuesday on fraud charges with two other co-accused, not much is known about his wife.

The two were released on R3,000 bail and the two co-accused on R5,000.

National Treasury announced on Wednesday that its e-tender portal had crashed after its ICT server infrastructure experienced a “technical failure”.

“Technicians have been hard at work to solve the problem. Updates will be provided on progress and it is expected to be resolved as a matter of priority,” Treasury said in a statement.

Those close to me will know that I am not one to discuss nor criticise a team’s tactics because I am of the belief that if you were not in the training sessions or change room to hear what the coach wanted from his team, your opinion is almost always half baked.

But today I have to break from this self censorship – which some have blatantly called cowardice, idiots, anyway I digress. What I want to point out here was just too glaring to miss.

