Daily news update: Home of the year, bitcoin scam on Facebook and more

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called for a unity government to run the country amid the ruling ANC’s infighting.

Holomisa’s statement comes after reports claiming ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters are planning a shutdown in response to the ANC national executive committee’s (NEC’s) decision that corruption-accused members must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.

TJ Naidoo (not her real name) works in a hospital in the Durban area and, sucked in by the buzz around bitcoin, decided she wanted to make some extra money to supplement her income.

The alcohol industry believes the reckless behaviour of people at the Easter weekend could have been avoided if off-site liquor sales were permitted.

This is after reports emerged that a number of people in some parts of the country, including in Bloemfontein and Soweto, were seen not adhering to Covid-19 regulations by not wearing masks or social distancing and clubs exceeding their permitted capacity.

A beautiful home design by a project manager, and interior designer David O’Brien is in the running for Home of the Year, and although the home has a lot to be desired about, people have mixed feelings about the piano that is in the home, and the location in the home where it has been placed.

An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying from Addis Ababa into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under construction, a government official and the airline said Monday.

The plane hit the tarmac on Sunday at the uncompleted airport in Zambia’s northern Copperbelt province, which is currently served by the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport around 15 kilometres (nine miles) away.

If the South African Football Association are to be believed, the search will begin in earnest this week for a new Bafana Bafana head coach, tasked to take the team into the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Molefi Ntseki’s sacking was inevitable after he failed to qualify the side for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next year, as inevitable, frankly, as the lack of accountability at Safa for the situation, which has seen coach after coach sacked over more than two decades of under-achievement.

