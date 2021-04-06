Two killed after Ekurhuleni City bus crashes into Boksburg Civic Centre

News24 Wire

The bus driver was transported to hospital, and the accident's cause is unknown at this stage.

Two people have died after a City of Ekurhuleni bus crashed into the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that the bus knocked over two women before crashing into the Civic Centre and coming to rest.

Dlamini said that the bus was empty and had not hit the local clinic where the guard worked.

The City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee on Health and Social Development Nomadlozi Nkosi, who was on the scene, said that efforts to track the families to the deceased women had begun.

“The investigators are still investigating as to what happened. We empathise with the families of the two ladies that have been killed.

“One was a frontline worker who was a security guard at the clinic and the other a patient who came to the clinic,” she said.

