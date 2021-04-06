Speculation of King Zwelithini’s successor can ‘create conflict’ – Buthelezi

Siyanda Ndlovu

The issue of succession remains a hot topic among academic and cultural experts.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime Minister to the Zulu Royal family, has warned that speculation about late King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu’s successor have the potential to create conflict in the royal family.

Zwelithini died aged 72 due to Covid-19 complications after weeks of hospitalisation at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban where he was being treated for diabetes-related issues.

It remains unclear who the king’s successor will be among his 27 living children from his six wives.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini is the regent during the interregnum until an official successor is named.

“Since the passing of His Majesty, the royal family has kept the nation informed every step of the way on matters related to the king’s succession,” Buthelezi said.

“Despite this, however, there is a continuous stream of pontification and speculation through the media by academics and apparent experts on what might be happening in the royal family.”

“This has the capacity, wittingly or unwittingly to create conflict and disquiet.”

“The royal family, therefore, asks again to be given the space to mourn. We appeal to those who have opinions on the matter of succession to show respect for the late king and for the grieving family and to refrain from stirring speculation.”

