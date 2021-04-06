Daily news update: Zuma lifts lid on ANC meeting, Easter weekend road deaths

The Citizen

After having been given space to consult with his lawyers regarding his defiance against a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order, former president Jacob Zuma has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for failing to protect him.

In a 23-page letter sent to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over the weekend, Zuma accused the ANC top six of leaving him out to dry with no support, while also addressing the corruption allegations levelled against him over the years, his rape trial and the Nkandla upgrades saga, among others.

Eskom says it will appeal last week’s Johannesburg High Court ruling against it, where it tried to compel technology company Oracle to continue providing technical support services to the power utility in the face of a debt dispute.

“Eskom has assessed the risks in the event of Oracle withdrawing technical services support. Eskom has interim risk mitigating processes in place to reduce the risk of its operations being disrupted,” the power utility said in a statement on Monday.

A number of suspects fled the scene after robbing a Cash Crusaders store at the Bluff Shopping Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday morning.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, saw the three suspects – one of them was armed – entering the store around 11am before making off with a number of unidentified valuables.

At least 105 people lost their lives in road accidents in four provinces over the long Easter weekend.

Of the total deaths, 47 people died on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads, 30 road users were killed in Gauteng, 21 occurred on Western Cape roads and seven people died in accidents in the Eastern Cape, according to traffic authorities.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, giving himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill Monday, according to a copy posted on the government’s legal information portal.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is unlikely to face any sanction over the run out of Fakhar Zaman during the Proteas’ 17-run win in the second ODI, according to reports.

After reviewing footage of the incident, match officials are believed to have come to the conclusion that De Kock was not in breach of the law on fielders deceiving batsmen.

