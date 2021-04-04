South Africa 4.4.2021 05:17 pm

Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

Citizen Reporter
Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

Law enforcement agencies at the launch of Easter holidays road safety campaign at the N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge, 31 March 2021, in anticipation of increased traffic volumes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Traffic Police to intensify road safety operations as the Easter weekend draws to a finish.

The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to intensify the road safety operations in all corridors as the Easter weekend is set to come to an end.

Major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng are expected to be heavily congested by huge traffic volumes as many go back to the province to resume with their economic activities.

Despite the heightened law enforcement activities which are carried out across the province, Gauteng recorded several fatal crashes resulting in many loss of lives since the beginning of the Easter weekend.

According to the preliminary information, about 30 road users have already lost their lives on Gauteng roads this Easter weekend alone.

Most of these fatalities were as a result of drunk driving, unsafe overtaking, driving on excessive speed, passenger overloading and pedestrian’s jay walking on major freeways.

ALSO SEE: Easter long weekend in jail for 7 arrested during Ekurhuleni roadblocks

Driving under the influence of alcohol significantly contributes to a rise in road fatalities as already more than 40 drivers have been arrested so far in Gauteng with the majority perpetrators apprehended in Carletonville, Westrand.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police together with various traffic authorities will continue to conduct various road safety operations across the province in an effort to save the lives of road users as the Easter weekend comes to an end. These activities are expected to assist in ensuring the reduction of road accidents within the province,” said Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, Sello Maremane.

“Police will continue to be visible on Gauteng’s major freeways and patrolling will be intensified to ensure that road users comply with the rules of the road. Lastly, drivers are urged to be vigilant, patient and to adhere to road safety rules and regulations,’’ added Maremane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Easter traffic picking up as more than 1 600 vehicles enter KZN per hour 1.4.2021
Eggciting things to do in Gauteng this Easter weekend 31.3.2021
Rooibos Easter cheesecake 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columnists Wayde is back, and he’s going to be tough to beat

Columns The obvious question: Why are we working five days a week?

Environment Jeffrey, the Joburg Baboon has been captured

Proteas Rassie: ‘The bowlers fought brilliantly, it just didn’t go our way’

Africa France’s Total shuts gas plant after Mozambique jihadist attacks – sources


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition