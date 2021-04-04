Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to intensify the road safety operations in all corridors as the Easter weekend is set to come to an end.

Major routes and freeways leading to Gauteng are expected to be heavily congested by huge traffic volumes as many go back to the province to resume with their economic activities.

Despite the heightened law enforcement activities which are carried out across the province, Gauteng recorded several fatal crashes resulting in many loss of lives since the beginning of the Easter weekend.

According to the preliminary information, about 30 road users have already lost their lives on Gauteng roads this Easter weekend alone.

Most of these fatalities were as a result of drunk driving, unsafe overtaking, driving on excessive speed, passenger overloading and pedestrian’s jay walking on major freeways.

ALSO SEE: Easter long weekend in jail for 7 arrested during Ekurhuleni roadblocks

Driving under the influence of alcohol significantly contributes to a rise in road fatalities as already more than 40 drivers have been arrested so far in Gauteng with the majority perpetrators apprehended in Carletonville, Westrand.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police together with various traffic authorities will continue to conduct various road safety operations across the province in an effort to save the lives of road users as the Easter weekend comes to an end. These activities are expected to assist in ensuring the reduction of road accidents within the province,” said Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, Sello Maremane.

“Police will continue to be visible on Gauteng’s major freeways and patrolling will be intensified to ensure that road users comply with the rules of the road. Lastly, drivers are urged to be vigilant, patient and to adhere to road safety rules and regulations,’’ added Maremane.