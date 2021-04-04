Massive python captured in KZN by herdsman

Citizen reporter

Several hatched eggs were also discovered in a hole.

A python measuring nearly 3.5 metres, weighing 8.8 kilograms was captured on Saturday by a herdsman in Osindisweni near Verulam in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Nick Evans – a professional snake catcher from the KZN Amphibian and Reptile Conversation – contacted the security company on Saturday requesting assistance to uplift the python.

“A reaction officer escorted Evans to the area where he uplifted the reptile. Residents informed him that eggs were seen in the vicinity of the area the python had been captured.

“Evans and the reaction officer were led to the location where several hatched eggs were discovered in a hole. A cellphone was lowered in and a video showing several babies was recorded. Due to the depth of the hole it was decided that the babies would be left in their natural environment,” Rusa said in a statement.

Pythons are non-venomous snakes, and they live in the tropical areas of Africa and Asia.

