Easter traffic picking up as more than 1 600 vehicles enter KZN per hour

As the Easter weekend approaches, more than 1 600 vehicles per hour are passing through the Mooi River Toll Plaza into KwaZulu-Natal, the province said on Thursday.

“More than 1 600 vehicles per hour [are entering] our province. [We] are receiving a great number of visitors and we are welcoming them,” Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said.

She added that authorities were on high alert as visitors flocked to the East Coast, a tradition during the April holidays which South Africans have enjoyed for decades.

“We have a multi-disciplinary team approach ensuring road safety. We are working with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the KZN liquor authority and other stakeholders in law enforcement to ensure everyone is arriving home from their destination, still alive and safe.”

Nkonyeni said holidaymakers and KZN residents should travel with caution because authorities were out in full force.

“We are everywhere and working with other provinces. We have interprovincial programmes designed and are working together with other provincial transport departments.”

Earlier this week, Nkonyeni deployed teams to the Marianhill Toll Plaza into Durban where they stopped 1 279 vehicles, and effected 30 various charges and one suspension.

Influx

“This is expected to increase over the Easter weekend as the province anticipates an influx of people and increased traffic volumes, with travels to work, leisure and pilgrims.”

Premier Sihle Zikalala said roadblocks would be held so that officials could check the roadworthiness of vehicles, compliance with Covid-19 protocols and driver capability.

Nkonyeni added that they would conduct “other strategic operations” over the Easter weekend as part of Operation Vala.

“Our Operation Vala multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations are in full swing. We will be tightening security measures across the province and call on all sectors of society, including religious groups, to work with government in reducing crime and road carnage.

“We want to ensure that our road users are driving on our roads responsibly, so they avoid consumption of alcohol before they arrive at their destinations, checking their speed limits and also to ensure that drivers have a passenger list for long-distance travelling.”

