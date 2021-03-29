WATCH: Fearless slender mongoose takes out snouted cobra

Citizen Reporter

The cobra was no match for the fast-footed mongoose with its ninja moves.

Mongooses are famous for their ability to kill cobras and while many believe they are immune to snake venom, it’s not quite true. They can tolerate a certain amount of snake venom, but they’re not completely immune.

This fact didn’t seem to bother this fearless mongoose much. Mongooses might look cute and fluffy, but they can put up a mean fight when push comes to shove.

Alison Sigerson recently shared the most amazing photographs of a mongoose taking on a cobra on the Facebook group, Snakes of Southern Africa. Said Sigerson in the post: “Never have I ever!!! We were privileged enough to witness a Slender Mongoose take out a Snouted Cobra on the S28 on Tuesday morning. Once in a lifetime sighting.”

She also shared some really close-up video footage of the death dance between the mongoose and cobra.

Watch how the battle unfolded below:

1/10 The mongoose drags the cobra into the field after defeating it. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 2/10 The death dance begins. Alison Sigerson Facebook 3/10 The mongoose making a calculating move. Alison Sigerson Facebook 4/10 The mongoose has its teeth in the cobra. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 5/10 The vobra waiting for the next onslaught. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 6/10 The cobra spreads its hood. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 7/10 The mongoose charges at the cobra yet another time. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 8/10 The fight will end in death for one of the two animals. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 9/10 The mongoose looks like it has the upper hand. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook 10/10 The mongoose jumps the cobra once more in a final death blow. Picture: Alison Sigerson Facebook

