Daily news update: Baboon on the loose, 4 SA expats safe after Moz attack

Four South African expatriates are alive and will soon return home after surviving and escaping the deadly terrorist attacks in Palma in Mozambique last week.

On Sunday two families were informed their loved ones are alive after the attack, which saw all communication with the outside world being cut off.

Meryl Knox’s eldest son Adrian was among the victims killed in the attacks last week. Her youngest son and husband survived the attacks.

Multiple reports and sightings have flooded local community Facebook pages over the weekend after a baboon was spotted in Northcliff and Emmarentia on Saturday and Sunday.

From the sightings, it seems as if the baboon was first spotted moving from the Quellerina area in Roodepoort towards Roosevelt Park in Randburg.

On Sunday, multiple sightings took place in the Emmarentia area, further east.

Bafana Bafana have failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, following an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Omdurman on Sunday.

Sudan’s remarkable victory leapt them above South Africa in Group C into a place in the finals along with Ghana, who beat Sao Tome on Sunday to seal their spot as group winners.

The Falcons of Jediane won their last three matches in the group, also beating Ghana at home, to surge into the finals at Bafana’s expense.

Molefi Ntseki’s position as the head coach of the senior national team now had to be in serious doubt.

Three days after testing positive for Covid-19, “everything tasted like cardboard,” recalls 38-year-old Elizabeth Medina, who lost her sense of taste and smell at the start of the pandemic. A year later, she fears she will never get them back.

Medina consulted ear, nose and throat doctors and neurologists, tried various nasal sprays, and is part of a group of patients undergoing experimental treatment that uses fish oil.

To try to stimulate her senses, she puts copious amounts of spices on everything she eats, pours aromatic herbs into her tea and regularly sniffs a bracelet soaked in essential oils.

But her attempts have been in vain.

Lewis Hamilton produced another stunning demonstration of his supreme racing talent on Sunday to resist a charging Max Verstappen and win a thrilling season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The defending seven-time champion defended with supreme skill over the closing laps in his Mercedes to hold off the Red Bull driver and claim a record-stretching 96th Formula One victory.

Hamilton came home seven-tenths of a second ahead of the Dutchman, who was forced to hand back the race lead in the closing laps after passing the champion with a move that had taken him off the track and beyond the limits.

The Democratic Alliance released their lockdown “scorecard” for ministers, saying government “gets a resounding ‘fail’”.

Also on Sunday, DA leader John Steenhuisen called on government to “trust science” and to “apply common sense” before the Easter holidays, labelling lockdown a “crude response”.

It is widely expected that the country will be placed on a higher lockdown level this coming week. While level 2 has been mooted, it is unclear if interprovincial travel will be banned and if alcohol sales will once again be limited or completely banned.

A stricter curfew could also be on the cards.

Would you leave your children’s inheritance in the hands of the government? As parents, we dedicate our lives to looking after our children and making sure their needs are met – physically, emotionally, and of course financially. Our aims are to raise happy, healthy, well-rounded young adults who can make good decisions, to hopefully give them a head start in life through our hard work and good stewardship, and to protect them from the big, bad world while they are still young. But what would happen when you are suddenly no longer there to look after them? ‘When children lose both their parents, they and their inheritances become wards of the High Court.’

