Daily news update: Cost of Suez Canal mishap, D-Day for Ace Magashule

The government will not move the country to lockdown level 5, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said ahead of the long Easter weekend.

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. After 1,541,563 cases and 52,535 confirmed deaths, the country is wondering if the government will implement another lockdown.

Paris – The total cost of the Suez Canal accident is clearly hard to calculate, and analysts say much will depend on how long it takes to sort out.

The Taiwan-owned, Panama-flagged MV Ever Given, a 400-metre (1,300-foot) long and 59-metre wide container ship, has been lodged sideways across the waterway since Tuesday.

Former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma left court on Friday with a weight off her shoulders when charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property against her were dropped.

This has put an end to more than seven months of legal drama between Gigaba and Mngoma.

It’s D-Day soon for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as the party’s national executive committee (NEC) convenes to tell him to pack his bags and leave Luthuli House.

This could happen as soon as this weekend, say insiders.

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) scored a major victory for consumers on Friday when the Pretoria High Court confirmed the lawfulness of the Consumer Goods and Services Industry Code of Conduct, as well as the powers of the CGSO to levy annual participation fees.

As an independent and accredited alternative dispute resolution scheme, as defined in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), the CGSO has signed up 979 organisations that includes most of the major retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.

Strategically placed boreholes to cope with fluctuating rainfall patterns were first constructed in the Kruger National Park (KNP) as early as 1927. Now it is a programme the park is seeking to destroy.

This is because scientists and conservationists have discovered that years of artificial water sources in the park have led to a number of ecological problems and landscape degradation.

