Makhubo calls for public input on renaming of William Nicol Drive

Those interested in submitting their contributions may do so in writing to the Arts and Culture Heritage Office, 2 Helen Joseph Street, Joburg Newtown Building.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has called on the public to participate in a debate over the proposed renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

The process will start on Monday and run until 27 April 2021, on Freedom Day.

“We encourage residents and all affected parties to share their comments or representations on the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive after our struggle icon and mother of the nation.

“Names carry history. They say something about those whose contributions are deemed worthy of a public and multigenerational memory. These are by their very nature contentious and that is why they must always be treated with the sensitivity they deserve.

“This renaming of one of the City’s iconic landmarks is a result of the council’s commitment to social transformation and cohesion. It symbolises the immeasurable commitment of Mama Winnie to the struggle for humanity and liberation of our country,” said Makhubo.

