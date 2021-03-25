What you need to know about the late Zulu Queen Mantfombi

Thapelo Lekabe

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu Nation, has tragically died, Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced on Thursday.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will act as regent of the Zulu nation following the death of her husband, king Goodwill Zwelithini, earlier this month.

UPDATE: Zulu kingdom devastated as regent Queen Mantfombi passes away

AmaZulu traditional prime minister prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi made the announcement on Wednesday after a marathon meeting of members of the Zulu royal family and the king’s lawyers at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Queen Mantfombi will act as regent in the interregnum – the period of time between the reign of one monarch and the next – until an official successor is named.

Buthelezi said an official three-month mourning period had been declared and the new king would be announced when the mourning period ends. The queen’s first son, prince Misuzulu Zulu, is widely speculated to be the one who will ascend the throne.

“While her majesty is the de facto regent, further decisions on the succession of the Zulu monarchy will not be announced until the family’s mourning period has been observed. The loss of his majesty the king has been a tremendous blow and the family must be allowed to grieve,” Buthelezi said in a statement.

The Zulu nation, which has been in mourning, has also been allowed to resume its normal activities from Friday in accordance with Zwelithini’s wishes.

Here are quick facts about queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu:

– The queen married to Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife. The monarch is survived by six wives and at least 30 children, of whom 16 are males.

– The king had seven children with Mantfombi.

– The queen was betrothed to Zwelithini in 1973.

– The 65 year old is of royal blood as she is the daughter of the late king Sobuza and sister of king Mswati III of eSwatini.

– Mantfombi was announced as “the great wife” during their wedding, a role that gives her family and lineage more power.

– She is also a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

