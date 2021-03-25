 
 
Close call for SAA vaccine flight after checklist ignored

South Africa 3 hours ago

‘There was never any chance that the aircraft could have crashed,’ says a South African Airways pilot, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Hein Kaiser
25 Mar 2021
05:15:26 AM
Close call for SAA vaccine flight after checklist ignored

Picture: Neil McCartney

Had headlined SA Airways (SAA) vaccine flight SA 4272 crashed early on 25 February, it could have decimated the gated golf course community of Serengeti, just south of OR Tambo International Airport. A little further down the road, Irene, and the leafy suburbs of eastern Pretoria, could have been burning, but the official version of what happened that night is still elusive as both SAA and the Civil Aviation Authority maintain they stuck to air safety protocols. “There was never any chance that the aircraft could have crashed,” says an SAA pilot, who wishes to remain anonymous. “The systems on...

