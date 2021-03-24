 
 
SA townships’ shared history of state repression

South Africa 3 hours ago

‘There has been controversy regarding which historic events should be commemorated and which ones are being left out,’ says political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

Brian Sokutu
24 Mar 2021
05:25:23 AM
SA townships' shared history of state repression

Picture: iStock

Sharpeville near Vereeniging and Langa in Uitenhage may be kilometres apart, but the two South African townships share the historic parallel of being on the receiving end of state repression – within 25 years of apartheid rule. At least 69 people were killed and 180 others were injured in Sharpeville on 21 March, 1960 when police opened fire on unarmed black civilians protesting against apartheid pass laws – the eve of the declaration of the country’s first state of emergency. Twenty-five years later – on 21 March, 1985, which marked the anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre, police opened fire on...

