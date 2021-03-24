 
 
Group to meet Lamola over apartheid reparations

South Africa 3 hours ago

Khulumani Support Group national director Dr Marjorie Jobson says the engagement with Lamola is to discuss government’s failure to honour its agreement.

Brian Sokutu
24 Mar 2021
05:20:46 AM
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Against the background of government’s failure to provide reparations to survivors of apartheid-era atrocities, human rights organisation Khulumani Support Group is tomorrow meeting Justice Minister Ronald Lamola about the plight of thousands of victims. Several years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended compensation for families of those who died, and survivors whose rights were violated by abduction, severe ill-treatment and torture, government has provided reparations to merely 16 800. Khulumani national director Dr Marjorie Jobson said the engagement with Lamola was to discuss government’s failure to honour its agreement. “These are reparations for TRC-recognised atrocities in return for...

