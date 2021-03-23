Call it ‘Sharpeville Day’ to reflect correct history – Analyst

PREMIUM!
Call it ‘Sharpeville Day’ to reflect correct history – AnalystSouth Africa 4 hours ago
On the day, apartheid police shot and killed 69 people who were protesting against the pass laws in a demonstration organised by the PAC.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites
Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?
Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano
General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’
Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated