Call it ‘Sharpeville Day’ to reflect correct history – Analyst

South Africa 4 hours ago

On the day, apartheid police shot and killed 69 people who were protesting against the pass laws in a demonstration organised by the PAC.

Eric Naki
23 Mar 2021
05:00:43 AM
Relatives of the victims of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre gathered in Sharpeville in Johannesburg, South Africa, to celebrate Human Rights Day after the official Human Rights Day commemorations were moved to Soweto instead of Sharpeville, on 21 March 2012. Picture: Gallo Images/Frank Trimbos

South Africa needs to be honest and call Human Rights Day what it is – Sharpeville Day – so as to reflect what really happened on that day and correct history. This is the view of political analyst, Prof Lesiba Teffo, who added that calling the day the right way would help the youth understand what really happened on 21 March, 1960. On the day, apartheid police shot and killed 69 people who were protesting against the pass laws in a demonstration organised by the Pan Africanist Congress led by its founder, Robert Sobukwe. The police surprised the crowd, estimated...

