South Africa
South Africa
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
22 Mar 2021
7:50 am

Traffic expected to pick up on N3 as holidaymakers return  

Nica Richards

Traffic influxes are expected between the Cedara interchange in KwaZulu-Natal and the Heidelberg interchange in Gauteng.

Picture: iStock

High traffic volumes are expected on the N3 highway on Monday, as holidaymakers return to Johannesburg after the long weekend

N3 Toll Concession warned that peak times are expected between 9am and 3pm, and that traffic would pick up from 6am. 

Traffic influxes are expected between the Cedara interchange in KwaZulu-Natal and the Heidelberg interchange in Gauteng.

Map of N3 toll route. Traffic expected to peak.

The journey most holidaymakers will endure on their way back to Johannesburg. Photo: N3 Toll Route

As a result, both northbound lanes will be open to traffic, unless an emergency requires a closure. 

These routes will be monitored throughout the day. 

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast partly cloudy conditions in Durban and Newcastle for Monday, with rainy conditions expected in the Ulundi and Richard’s Bay regions. 

However, cloudy conditions are expected over the Heidelberg region, with a 30% chance of rainfall. 

So far, no incidents along the Cedara/Heidelberg route have been detected. 

Drivers are urged to travel with patience and caution, and to remember to keep a safe following distance. 

Any problems, emergency assistance and route information can be found by calling N3 Toll Concession’s helpline on 0800 63 4357.

