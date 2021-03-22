Foot of ‘intoxicated’ man amputated by train 

Citizen reporter

A man is reportedly in a serious condition after his foot was amputated in a freak accident involving a train in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was alleged to have attempted to board a moving goods train while it was in motion, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said.

When the man slipped, his right foot became caught under the train’s wheels, resulting in it being “completely amputated”.

Rusa members arrived at the scene early on Sunday morning to find the man next to the railway line.

“He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” Rusa added.

Paramedics stabilised him at the scene before transporting him to hospital.

Compiled by Nica Richards

