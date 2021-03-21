South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
21 Mar 2021
4:46 pm

3 die in Limpopo collision between truck and taxi

News24 Wire

According to Limpopo ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 07:00.

Picture: iStock

Three people have been killed and two others sustained various injuries in a collision between a truck and a taxi on the R101 between Polokwane and Mokopane on Sunday morning.

According to Limpopo ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 07:00.

“Upon assessment, they found that debris was spread across the highway, with a taxi and a truck standing several metres from each other,” he said. “A child and a woman, both still trapped inside of the taxi, were found with various injuries.

The child was extricated and treated for moderate injuries.” He said the woman was in a critical condition and once extricated, she was placed on life support. They were both taken to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

ALSO READ: Human error still the cause of most road accidents

However, two other people were found with fatal injuries inside of the taxi. The driver of the truck also died in the collision, Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities that attended the scene will conduct an investigation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago