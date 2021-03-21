Daily news update: JMPD officer found burnt, Editors warns cops on spying

The Citizen

Glowing red lava spewed Saturday from a volcano that has erupted near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik after being dormant for more than 900 years.

But officials said the eruption was small and did not appear to represent a danger to people.

Dramatic images filmed by a coast guard helicopter showed streams of red lava bubbling and flowing out of a fissure in a valley in Geldingadalur, close to Mount Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

Though he stumbled at the final hurdle, Lloyd Harris is likely to look back on this week’s Dubai Tennis Championship as a turning point in his career.

Facing wild card entry Aslan Karatsev in the final of the ATP 500 series tournament, Harris lost in straight sets on Saturday, with his Russian opponent winning the battle of the underdogs 6-3, 6-2 to lift the trophy.

Karatsev had turned some heads, beating No 2 seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals to set up the clash against the 24-year-old South African.

Aiming for his first ATP Tour title, however, Harris had also shone throughout his campaign in Dubai.

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) security officer has been found burnt at a Rea Vaya bus station in Soweto on Friday morning.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, security officer Dumisani Trevor Tani reported on duty at the Rea Vaya bus station at Klipspruit Valley Road in Klipspruit on Thursday evening.

At 04: 50 on Friday morning, a colleague arrived to relieve Dumisani from his duties and to open the station and was surprised to see the station quiet.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday called for an end to anti-Asian violence in the United States after meeting with Asian-American community leaders in Atlanta following spa shootings that killed eight.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on the South African Police Service (Saps) to immediately cease the surveillance of journalists.

In a statement released on Saturday Sanef labelled this as a blatant act aimed at threatening journalists and compromising media sources and whistleblowers.

