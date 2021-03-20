Human rights: SA still has a long way to go to get it right
Eric Naki
South Africa commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, renamed Human Rights Day, on Monday – but many believe human right needs had been overshadowed by disappointments from the state.
Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega
