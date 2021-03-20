Eric Naki
Premium | South Africa

Human rights: SA still has a long way to go to get it right

South Africa commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, renamed Human Rights Day, on Monday – but many believe human right needs had been overshadowed by disappointments from the state.

Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega
A lot of progress had been made to entrench human rights culture in SA but there are areas of concern that give an impression of regress in some of the achievements since 1994. Political analysts and human rights advocates believe the recent police excesses in dealing with protesting students and incidents such as the Marikana massacre, the police killing of civil rights activist Andries Tatane and the death of little Michael Komape in a school pit latrine toilet, were among the low points in the new constitutional democracy order. South Africa commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, renamed...

