Daily news update: Niehaus blasts ANC MPs, eNCA off the hook

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesman Carl Niehaus has slammed ANC MPs who voted this week in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, saying their votes were a betrayal of the governing party.

Niehaus, speaking in his personal capacity, on Thursday said the instruction by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe for the party’s MPs to toe the line and support the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) motion was in contravention of the ANC’s constitution.

When bricks, rocks, and bottles are flying in your direction and all you have is a shotgun loaded with rubber bullets “less accurate than a paintball gun”, training and muscle memory are supposed to kick in to prevent injury to oneself and colleagues, stop damage to property and disperse protesters.

That’s according to a Public Order Policing (POP) member, who may not be named in case of retribution.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) dismissed complaints against eNCA and its reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, in relation to the mask-wearing saga.

Dentlinger was accused of showing racial bias after video clips emerged of her conducting interviews outside Parliament during the budget speech.

Paris – A major haul of the drug MDMA announced by the Paris police this week has turned out to be nothing more sinister than strawberry candy, sources said Friday.

The Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Wednesday that it had a “fruitful investigation” of “a narcotics packaging workshop (MDMA, ecstasy) which supplied clandestine parties”.

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho, who acted alongside the late Menzi Ngubane on the soapie, confronted mourners on Thursday and told them that the industry didn’t appreciate the star while he was still alive. A clearly emotional Ayanda said she was not going to let the opportunity to address what she was feeling slide.

“When I heard of Menzi’s passing I was very angry,” she said. “I was angry because no legend or icon should die like Menzi. In the years that Menzi worked in this industry, he should have accumulated enough wealth.”

