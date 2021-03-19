Nica Richards
19 Mar 2021
3:40 pm
Premium | South Africa

Eskom partially to blame for Joburg’s water cuts

Nica Richards

Rand Water says that current restrictions are due to a toxic mix of overconsumption, warmer weather and loadshedding. 

Johannesburg. Picture: iStock
Water restrictions are forcing Johannesburg's residents to curb their water consumption, and according to Rand Water this is the result of a combination of heat, waste and Eskom's power woes. Although this is a double blow for consumers already having to endure loadshedding, there is method to the madness. Rand Water spokesman Justice Mohale explained that current water restrictions are due to a toxic mix of overconsumption, warmer weather and loadshedding.  “We are alerting municipalities to be careful, and to check what areas are over-consuming, to not put additional strain on Rand Water’s or the municipality’s water systems,” he said....

