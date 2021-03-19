South Africa 19.3.2021 04:45 am

Daily news update: De Klerk fighting cancer, questions over Eskom burning millions

Former South African president FW De Klerk arrives during the annual State of the Nation Address and opening of Parliament in Cape Town on 13 February 2020. Picture: AFP/Brenton Geach

Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Former South African president FW de Klerk. Picture: AFP/SUMAYA HISHAM

Former president FW de Klerk, apartheid’s last president, has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, the FW de Klerk Foundation said: “Former President FW de Klerk announced at his 85th birthday that he has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, which is a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs.

Questions over Eskom burning millions for Zulu king’s memorial

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) form a guard of honour as they escort a hearse carrying the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini from a mortuary in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal on March 17, 2021. - King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness. His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight. The intimate ceremony, to be conducted behind closed doors at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal residence, is referred to as a "planting" rather than a burial. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) form a guard of honour as they escort a hearse carrying the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini from a mortuary in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal on March 17, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Eskom’s decision to suspend load shedding for the sake of the Zulu monarchy has not only got South Africans talking, but it also has experts and activists irate.

Eskom announced late on Wednesday that it would suspend load shedding between 10am and 2pm in order to accommodate for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial service on Thursday.

Eskom paid McKinsey R30 million without a signed contract, says Singh

Anoj Singh testifying on Eskom and Mckinsey's dodgy dealings

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh has told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that consulting firm McKinsey & Company was paid R30.6 million for a corporate plan, before any contract was signed.

Singh said he was not aware that the contract between Eskom and McKinsey – which was signed on 4 May 2016 – had not been signed before payment was made a month earlier.

Lorch hands in transfer request at Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Phakaaathi has heard that Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates and is headed for Belgium.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Khune, Manyama and Castro to miss Soweto derby

A source has revealed that Lorch has an offer from a club whose identity has not been established as yet and he is really keen on it.

Stockpiling – bargain shopping taken to another level

Stockpiling means shopping for bargains conciously and avoid retail therapy

Forget retail shopping and start stockpiling, which is about shopping for bargains in order to save money and be able to spend that money on things that matter like settling your loans.

Women believe that there is no therapy like retail therapy but a concept called begs to differ and is fast gaining momentum. Why? Because women are shopping for bargains and sharing them with others on social media.

The highly pressurised economic times we live in beg that we become more conscious of how we spend our money and where we spend it, hence the concept of stockpiling has taken off, now more than ever. The result of such groups is that women are able to save money, allowing them to settle their home and car loans, faster than they would.

Rumble in pictures: Farewell our Ford Ranger Thunder

Ford

Our now departed long-term Ford Ranger during the festive season at the coast

Towards the end of last month, we had to bid farewell after nearly six months to our fifth team member, our Ford Ranger Thunder long-termer.

Entrusted to us not long after making its debut last year, our Sea Grey Thunder covered over 10 000 km during its stay from taking editor Jaco van der Merwe to Sun City not long after arriving, to whisking digital reporter Charl Bosch to the coast and back… twice.

