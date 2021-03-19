Daily news update: De Klerk fighting cancer, questions over Eskom burning millions

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Former president FW de Klerk, apartheid’s last president, has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, the FW de Klerk Foundation said: “Former President FW de Klerk announced at his 85th birthday that he has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, which is a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs.

Eskom’s decision to suspend load shedding for the sake of the Zulu monarchy has not only got South Africans talking, but it also has experts and activists irate.

Eskom announced late on Wednesday that it would suspend load shedding between 10am and 2pm in order to accommodate for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial service on Thursday.

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh has told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that consulting firm McKinsey & Company was paid R30.6 million for a corporate plan, before any contract was signed.

Singh said he was not aware that the contract between Eskom and McKinsey – which was signed on 4 May 2016 – had not been signed before payment was made a month earlier.

Phakaaathi has heard that Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates and is headed for Belgium.

A source has revealed that Lorch has an offer from a club whose identity has not been established as yet and he is really keen on it.

Women believe that there is no therapy like retail therapy but a concept called begs to differ and is fast gaining momentum. Why? Because women are shopping for bargains and sharing them with others on social media.

The highly pressurised economic times we live in beg that we become more conscious of how we spend our money and where we spend it, hence the concept of stockpiling has taken off, now more than ever. The result of such groups is that women are able to save money, allowing them to settle their home and car loans, faster than they would.

Towards the end of last month, we had to bid farewell after nearly six months to our fifth team member, our Ford Ranger Thunder long-termer.

Entrusted to us not long after making its debut last year, our Sea Grey Thunder covered over 10 000 km during its stay from taking editor Jaco van der Merwe to Sun City not long after arriving, to whisking digital reporter Charl Bosch to the coast and back… twice.

