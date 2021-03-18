Habib steps aside over use of N-word

Siyanda Ndlovu

'We will continue to find ways to facilitate the mediated conversations and engagement - including with Adam Habib,' says Board chair.

The University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has confirmed that its director Adam Habib will step aside from his role to allow the full investigation into his use of the American racial slur (N-word) during a webinar with the students last week.

“As chair of the board, I have agreed with director Adam Habib that he will step aside while this investigation takes place, so as not to compromise the investigation,” said Marie Staunton, chair of SOAS Board of Trustees in a statement.

Here is the link to statement I made to the SOAS community yesterday. In alignment with the statement, I have removed & replaced the second tweet in my twitter thread from yesterday: https://t.co/PHbwuLtqFQ — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) March 13, 2021

Staunton said the board was following all necessary steps to ensure that the institution sought to craft and deliver the actions “needed in this regard”.

“We will continue to find ways to facilitate the mediated conversations and engagement – including with Adam – that centre the Black community and the SOAS community broadly, in ways that also do not compromise the process of the investigation,” Staunton said.

“Adam will step aside as of today, ahead of the commencement of the investigation and until the conclusion of the process.”

Many people on social media have been calling and petitioning for the removal of Habib.

EFF calls on SOAS to remove racist Adam Habib for insensitive comments in Webinar pic.twitter.com/WrSU73ufR7 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

Last week he responded to the critics saying that some people were deliberately misrepresenting the conversation and turning it into a political spectacle.

In a series of tweets, Habib argued that some had rushed to judgment without facts.

He argued that the reason he verbally said the word was “arguing for taking punitive action”.

