Nurse accused of raping woman inside hospital

An Eastern Cape nurse accused of raping a woman inside a Holy Cross Hospital consultation room last Thursday has been released on R2 000 bail.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, said the 31-year-old nurse appeared in the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after his arrest on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the nurse was charged with rape.

His case was postponed to 21 April for further investigation.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the incident and announced on Wednesday that she suspended the nurse with immediate effect.

Meth called on the police to prioritise the case.

According to Meth, it is alleged that the male nurse accosted the woman who was escorting her child.

The mother and child were supposed to be transferred to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital for specialist care, when the nurse allegedly took the woman to the consultation room.

According to Meth, the woman screamed for help.

The health department has instituted an internal probe.

