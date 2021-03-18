Double blow for residents as Joburg Water implements restrictions

Citizen reporter

Johannesburg Water will implement water restrictions on Thursday – a double blow as Eskom is also implementing load shedding.

“Rand Water has indicated that their distribution network is currently under severe pressure whereby the water demand consistently exceeds the water supply. The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent a situation where both supply systems collapse,” said Johannesburg Water on Wednesday.

It will restrict many of its reservoirs by between 20 – 45% and while some areas will experience low pressure to no water. Some areas will not be affected at all.

“Alternative water supply will be rolled out to areas that get affected due to these restrictions and tanker supply will be rolled out as and when required,” said Johannesburg Water.

Reservoirs that will be restricted are:

Rem Allandale

President Park Reservoir No2

Halfway House South

Diepsloot Town

Abbatoir & Market

Sandton No1 and Sandton No2

Malvern East

North East Areas

Links field Ridge Reservoir

Inferential

Meadowlands Res North and Meadowlands Res South

Braamfischerville Ext 12 and Braamfischer

Roodepoort Deep Township

Protea Glen

Hursthill

Orlando Power Station

Diepkloof Reservoir

Whiteridge North Ridge

Doornkop North

Corriemoor Reservoir

Chiawelo Reservoir

Poortjie and Orange Farm will also experience water cuts from 9am on Thursday due to the connection of new water pipes to existing pipes.

“We appeal to all to use water sparingly and to remind them that level one water restrictions are still in place. Watering of gardens is not allowed between 6 am and 6 pm in summer months (1 Sept to 31 March) and furthermore, it is not allowed to wash paved areas and driveway using hosepipes.

“Residents are encouraged to subscribe on our website, to our SMS notification service for alerts on planned or unplanned service interruptions. More information can be obtained on twitter: @jhbwater; Facebook: Johannesburg Water and our website,” it said.

