UPDATE: Two trucks collide, burst into flames on N3

Citizen Reporter

KwaZulu Natal police have opened a case of reckless driving in Van Reenen following the collision of two trucks N3 highway.

The trucks burst into flames resulting in a road closure of all lanes for hours.

According to provincial police Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele the two drivers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Mbhele said the matter is under investigation.

Clean-up operations for most on Wednesday were ongoing.

Arrive Alive announced in a statement that “Traffic continued to be accommodated contraflow on the southbound section of the N3 Toll Route, while the northbound lanes on the Pass remain closed.”

“However, two northbound lanes at Tugela Plaza and the Tugela East Ramp Plaza will now be re-opened as the original traffic backlog is starting to clear.”

N3TC advises road users to remain aware of slow moving traffic and wet weather conditions, and to be extra cautious in the area.”

“We thank our road users for their patience and understanding, and extend our appreciation to all emergency services on scene for their excellent support and diligence,” says N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

“Traffic is currently stacked at road closure points. All emergency services are on the scene. Road users planning to travel in the region are advised to obtained real-time traffic information and status updates via N3TC’s social media,” reads the statement.

The N3 is the main route between Durban and Gauteng.

Note: this is a developing story more information will be updated as it becomes available.

