‘Covid rules won’t keep us from king’s funeral,’ say Zulu regiments

The regiments are not willing to co-operate with Covid-19 protocols for the funeral, but Buthelezi says plans are in place to stop them.

There is brewing friction between late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s regiments and royal Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, over Covid-19 regulation compliance ahead of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s burial.

Regiment leader Mlandeni Nhleko told the media on Tuesday regardless of Covid-19 regulations restricting the number of people allowed to attend the ceremony, the regiments will proceed with their plans in preparation for the king’s burial on Wednesday night.

He said the regiments will “come in their full numbers”, to pay their last respect to the king, with the only obstacle currently standing in their way being transport logistics.

Nhleko said that there was nothing the government could do to stop the regiments.

“We will not be stopped by the government protocols of Covid-19. If it is the government that came with Covid, they can take it and move away from us,” he said in an interview with eNCA.

Buthelezi not having it

In response to the plan by the regiments to disregard government regulations, Buthelezi also addressed the media on Tuesday, and sent a warning to those who have plans to descend on the palace.

“I know that there are many subjects of the king who are not happy,” said Buthelezi.

“I remember at one meeting someone was using an expression ‘Covid or no Covid’ implying that the grief is such that they will sort of ignore even the protocols of Covid.

“I am pleased to announce that I have already been in touch with our government with regard to some individuals, as you have seen in the press this morning who have indicated that they plan to break the lockdown regulations and Covid-19 protocols and descend on Nongoma in large numbers.”

Buthelezi said that all necessary measures to avert a crisis have been put in place.

“Let me state categorically ladies and gentlemen that our late beloved king’s funeral can never be used as an excuse to break protocols and regulations because this would have gone against his wishes.”

The king’s body was supposed to lie in state at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal to allow the public to pay their respects.

This was postponed after it emerged that the king passed away of Covid-19-related complications although he was being treated for diabetes at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

“Unfortunately, however, we are faced with the reality that South Africa and the world remain within the grip of a deadly pandemic,” said Buthelezi upon the announcement.

Buthelezi said that the national regulations which are in place, restricting the number of people who may gather, cannot be contravened, “even in a time of extraordinary distress”.

“It would be unconscionable to allow His Majesty’s passing to become the cause of further deaths among his people.”

