King Zwelithini’s official memorial service confirmed for Thursday

King Goodwill Zwelithini will be buried on Wednesday night. Picture: Gallo Images

Memorial service will follow a private Zulu funeral on Wednesday night that will be attended by a select group of men from the Zulu royal house.

The government on Tuesday confirmed an official memorial service for the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu will take place at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The memorial service is set for 10am.

This will follow a private Zulu funeral on Wednesday night for the king that will be attended by a select group of men from the Zulu Royal house.

King Zwelithini passed away last week at a Durban hospital due to Covid-related complications while being treated for diabetes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded him a Special Official Funeral Category 1 that comes with military honours.

“The burial will be a private Royal Family service. The official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

There will also be an e-condolence book for South Africans who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family.

