Bring it on, Malema tells editors’ forum Sanef

Siyanda Ndlovu

'I hear Sanef discussed boycotting of the EFF, please go ahead but be prepared for the consequences. Don’t be cry babies when we respond with the same energy,' tweeted Malema.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has denied allegations it is planning to boycott the EFF party.

On Monday EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Sanef was gunning for his party.

He threatened if those rumours were true the party would respond vigorously.

“I hear Sanef discussed boycotting of the EFF, please go ahead but be prepared for the consequences. Don’t be cry babies when we respond with the same energy,” tweeted Malema.

I hear sanef discussed boycotting of the EFF; please go ahead but be prepared for the consequences. Don’t be cry babies when we respond with the same energy. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 15, 2021

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa tweeted almost immediately the rumours were not true. He said Malema had been misled and that should such a decision be taken it would come from the Sanef council.

Ngalwa said that the council last sat on 13 February.

“That’s not true, I don’t know where you got that from,” wrote Ngalwa.

That’s not true, I don’t know where you got that from. Your sources misled you. No such a discussion has/is taken/taking place. If such (an unlikely) decision were to be made it would be taken by a Sanef Council, which last sat on Feb 13. @SAEditorsForum https://t.co/zsXsVyoM54 — Sbu Ngalwa (@sbungalwa) March 15, 2021

“Your sources misled you. No such discussion has/is taken/taking place. If such (an unlikely) decision were to be made it would be taken by the Sanef council, which last sat on Feb 13.”

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivhambu also blasted the forum, saying it “can go to hell”.

SANEF can go to hell. One thing that’s certain though is that the @SABCNews, @IOL and many other non-captured Media platforms and community media will not boycott the EFF. The rest can go to hell and they have never added any value to the struggle for economic freedom. https://t.co/JbeAPR1d7P — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 15, 2021

The two parties have had blows in the past.

ALSO READ: EFF unmoved by Sanef’s views on banned investigative units

In 2019 the forum challenged the EFF when it banned investigative units Scorpio and amaBhungane, as well as the Daily Maverick, from its events and press conferences.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.