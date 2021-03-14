‘I am sorry to have caused this controversy’, says Habib on n-word saga

Molefe Seeletsa

'I want to apologise unreservedly for having done so. I do now recognise the hurt and distress that has been caused and will continue to listen.'

Former University of Witwatersrand (Wits) vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib has apologised for his use of an American racial slur (n-word) while addressing students during a webinar on Thursday, 11 March.

Many people on social media have been calling and petitioning for the removal of Habib, who now works as a director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, after he sparked outrage over his comments, to which he responded to by saying that “some people were deliberately misrepresenting the conversation”.

In a series of tweets, Habib argued that some had rushed to judgment without facts and turning the issue into a political spectacle.

He also said that the only reason he verbally said the n-word was that he was “arguing for taking punitive action”.

SOAS University of London : South African & Wits students Petition against Prof Adam Habib for n-word remarks at SOAS – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/1dvvZlAIXW via @Change — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 13, 2021

The matter prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to respond, calling for Habib’s employers to fire him.

Meanwhile, the former Wits vice-chancellor has since apologised to SOAS community for his comments.

In an email sent to SOAS staff and students, Habib said he now recognised “the hurt and distress that has been caused”.

“As many of you are aware there has been a controversy that emanated from the all-student meeting yesterday in which I mentioned the n-word after a student query on a case in this regard.

“I want to apologise unreservedly for having done so. I do now recognise the hurt and distress that has been caused and will continue to listen,” he said.

Habib further went on to explain the context in which his statement was made.

“During the meeting, a student questioned SOAS’s responsiveness to anti-black racism and suggested that a staff member had used the word without consequences. I responded that: ‘If someone used the word [n-word] against another staff member, then it would violate our policy and action would be taken.’

“I apologised, saying no offence had been intended, and reiterated that if the word was used against another person, it would be a disciplinary offence as it would violate our policies. Nevertheless I recognize that despite the context, many in our community were offended and hurt by the term. And for this I apologise unreservedly.

“I am sorry to have caused this controversy, and I am keen to work with the whole school on addressing the issues which will enable SOAS to achieve its mission in both the national and global community,” he concluded.

This is the footage of @AdHabb casually saying the N Word btw. pic.twitter.com/MPOofxGHrs — pro black (@ibt1sam) March 11, 2021

