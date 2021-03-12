South Africa 12.3.2021 11:10 am

Premier Zikalala cancels all KZN govt activities following King Zwelithini’s passing

Thapelo Lekabe
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to brief the media on Friday afternoon in Durban. Picture: Twitter

The 72-year-old monarch passed away after he was admitted to a Durban hospital in early February to deal with his diabetes.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has convened an urgent meeting of his Cabinet following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in the early hours of Friday morning at a Durban hospital.

The 72-year-old monarch passed away after he was admitted to hospital in early February due to “several unstable glucose readings” that had raised concern with his doctors.

Zikalala and members of his provincial executive council are expected to brief the media at 2.30pm after their meeting at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Durban.

“The KwaZulu-Natal government has cancelled all activities which had been planned for today. This follows the sad news of the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu earlier this morning,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced King Zwelithini’s passing through a statement. He said the king’s health had taken a turn for the worse since his admission to hospital.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by Zwelithini’s passing

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of King Zwelithini.

“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The president offered his sympathies and prayers to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

He said King Zwelithini was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

Condolences continued to pour in for the king:

