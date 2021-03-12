Premier Zikalala cancels all KZN govt activities following King Zwelithini’s passing

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has convened an urgent meeting of his Cabinet following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in the early hours of Friday morning at a Durban hospital.

The 72-year-old monarch passed away after he was admitted to hospital in early February due to “several unstable glucose readings” that had raised concern with his doctors.

Zikalala and members of his provincial executive council are expected to brief the media at 2.30pm after their meeting at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Durban.

“The KwaZulu-Natal government has cancelled all activities which had been planned for today. This follows the sad news of the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu earlier this morning,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced King Zwelithini’s passing through a statement. He said the king’s health had taken a turn for the worse since his admission to hospital.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of King Zwelithini.

“This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The president offered his sympathies and prayers to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

He said King Zwelithini was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

Condolences continued to pour in for the king:

The UDM joins the rest of South Africa in mourning the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. Bon voyage Silo Samabandla. Bayede! pic.twitter.com/RgBWV8LGU9 — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 12, 2021

Sakhothama Isilo Samabandla Onke. We mourning the untimely dearth of King Goodwill Zwelithini at the age of 73. He was the longest serving monarch since the establishment of the Zulu monarchy in 1816. pic.twitter.com/WQ3Lf9ec6R — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly. My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation. May he rest in peace ???? pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021

I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021

The DA notes with sadness the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, the Royal House and the Zulu nation in this time of loss. May you find comfort and strength as you mourn and celebrate his full life. May His Majesty rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/eAL7RBZR8z — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 12, 2021

My condolences to the Zulu nation as we have lost a leader and monarch. One who was and is the Zulu culture in his essence. His majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini lead his people in a gracious way and his legacy will live on forever. Alwehlanga lungehlanga. Ikhotheme inkosi ???????? — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) March 12, 2021

