Condolences pour in for Zulu royal family after death of King Zwelithini

Siyanda Ndlovu

Political formations, leaders, and high-profile figures on Friday expressed sadness about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and extended their condolences to the royal family.

The king passed away in the early hours of Friday morning following his admission to hospital in February to deal with his diabetes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the news.

“This sad news come at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa offered his sympathies and prayers to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people for whom the Ingonyama is an important symbol of history, culture, and heritage.

My most sincere and deepest sympathy to the Zulu nation and to the royal family with the tragic passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. May His Majesty’s soul rest in peace. Ilanga lisithele, Mazulu amahle. Lala Sithuli sikaNdaba, hlanga lomhlabathi. pic.twitter.com/9ivq67cgFu — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 12, 2021

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity, and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

The Democratic Alliance notes with sadness the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, the Royal House and the Zulu nation in this time of loss. May you find comfort and strength as you mourn and celebrate his full life. May His Majesty rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/eAL7RBZR8z — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 12, 2021

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa also joined in paying tribute.

“I will remember him as a fastidious person who enjoyed dressing well, UDM expresses its condolences with his wife, children and grandchildren, and the entire Zulu nation,” said Holomisa.

Deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu. Heartfelt condolences to the king’s family, friends and the nation. May his gracious soul rest in eternal peace #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/VWTPqSs5re — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 12, 2021

Goodwill was the longest serving member of the Zulu Kingdom.

