South Africa
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
12 Mar 2021
10:55 am

Condolences pour in for Zulu royal family after death of King Zwelithini

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family, the Zulu nation, and to the people for whom the Ingonyama is an important symbol of history, culture, and heritage.

File picture. King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away last Friday morning. Picture: African News Agency

Political formations, leaders, and high-profile figures on Friday expressed sadness about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and extended their condolences to the royal family.

The king passed away in the early hours of Friday morning following his admission to hospital in February to deal with his diabetes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the news.

“This sad news come at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in hospital where he had been over the past few weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa offered his sympathies and prayers to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people for whom the Ingonyama is an important symbol of history, culture, and heritage.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity, and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa also joined in paying tribute.

“I will remember him as a fastidious person who enjoyed dressing well, UDM expresses its condolences with his wife, children and grandchildren, and the entire Zulu nation,” said Holomisa.

Goodwill was the longest serving member of the Zulu Kingdom.

