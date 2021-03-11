Ramaphosa slams police for Wits protest ‘overreach’

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said he was disturbed by the death of an innocent bystander during student protests at Wits University, saying the response by SAPS “did not warrant the type of resistance and push” that was used.

Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot with rubber bullets on Wednesday, allegedly by police firing at a group of students protesting financial exclusion.

The 35 year old was leaving a clinic in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, when he was shot. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the case.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to Ntumba’s family, saying from what he saw on television, the police’s response seemed an “overreach”.

“Mthokozisi Ntumba was an innocent bystander and indeed I would say even the students, as much as they were protesting, the way I saw it on television did not warrant the type of resistance and push from our police. This has unfortunately resulted in the death of Ntumba and the injury of some of our students.

“This is most unfortunate and it disturbed me quite deeply. Obviously, this matter has to be investigated by the relevant body and that those who acted beyond what they were meant to do should be dealt with in accordance with our laws,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: Uni had ‘no control’ over police action, says Wits VC

The president made the remarks in Parliament during a debate on his address to the annual opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders.

Ramaphosa said despite the funding shortfall faced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, education remained a priority for the government.

“What one can do now is to extend our condolences but also to say that as a government, much as we are facing enormous challenges and difficulties, the issue of education is important and it’s a priority of this government,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will continue to find solutions because funding education is an investment. We are investing in the future of South Africa and we invest in it through educating our young people.”

At the same time, the Cabinet on Thursday urged the police to exercise restraint when ensuring public order during protests and to never use live ammunition.

Speaking at a media briefing on the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni sent the government’s condolences to Ntumba’s family and friends. She said the Cabinet was saddened by his death.

READ NEXT: Government pumps more money into student finance

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.