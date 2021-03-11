Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
11 Mar 2021
5:30 am
Crime
Crime | Premium | South Africa

Distressed pangolin rescued from poachers

Marizka Coetzer

Kya was the fourth pangolin to be rescued this year. The first bust happened in Kempton Park at the beginning of the year and the other two in the Northern Cape.

The endangered pangolin. Picture: Michel Bega
A pangolin’s life is hanging by a thread after she was rescued from the claws of six poachers in a bust last week in Kyalami. The pangolin, known as Kya, was rescued in a sting operation at Kyalami Corner where six suspects were arrested. The suspects will soon make their second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for their formal bail applications. Kya was the fourth pangolin to be rescued this year. The first bust happened in Kempton Park at the beginning of the year and the other two in the Northern Cape – one in Upington and the other...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

The life-saving benefits of donating game to emerging farmers 
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANParks takes legal action over 'sensationalised' reports of dead rhino
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Livestock burnt to death in Free State veld fire
4 days ago
4 days ago