WATCH: Police assault unarmed Wits protester

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protest calling for the university’s management not to 'exclude students who have outstanding fees'.

Videos of police assaulting unarmed protesters at Wits University are being aired on social media.

They are arresting one of our own for absolutely nothing.

He did not violate any law, Release him this is uncalled for.

All we wants is for students to register that cannot be hard for wits to do.

ASINAMALI pic.twitter.com/x6WdcLIiaP — Thapi _Mmaps (@Melanin_Mmaps) March 9, 2021

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protests calling for the university’s management not to “exclude students who have outstanding fees”.

A video of Awande Nzimande being assaulted surfaced on Tuesday. In the video Nzimande is manhandled by up to seven officers. They hold him down and another officer is seen kicking him.

He was arrested and released on bail the same day to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning again police dispersed protesting students. The students are demanding that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register.

The SRC claims it asked the university to allow students who owe up to R150,000 to be allowed to register and sign an acknowledgment of debt. It said that the university refused to do so.

Videos of officers manhandling students were also shared on social media.

@WitsUniversity sent police to come shoot us again. But we won’t be shaken. We want our demands to be met NOW !! #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/z2pQHZ8yaj — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 10, 2021

One video of a student being pushed into a police Nyala was shared. In the video, one officer is seen slapping the student and another appears to be swearing at onlookers taking videos.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.