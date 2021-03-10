Multimedia
Multimedia | South Africa
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
10 Mar 2021
11:11 am

WATCH: Police assault unarmed Wits protester

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protest calling for the university’s management not to 'exclude students who have outstanding fees'.

Wits student activist Awande Nzimande being assaulted by police during the student protest in Braamfontein. Picture: Screengrab

Videos of police assaulting unarmed protesters at Wits University are being aired on social media.

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protests calling for the university’s management not to “exclude students who have outstanding fees”.

A video of Awande Nzimande being assaulted surfaced on Tuesday. In the video Nzimande is manhandled by up to seven officers. They hold him down and another officer is seen kicking him.

He was arrested and released on bail the same day to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning again police dispersed protesting students. The students are demanding that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register.

The SRC claims it asked the university to allow students who owe up to R150,000 to be allowed to register and sign an acknowledgment of debt. It said that the university refused to do so.

Videos of officers manhandling students were also shared on social media.

One video of a student being pushed into a police Nyala was shared. In the video, one officer is seen slapping the student and another appears to be swearing at onlookers taking videos.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago