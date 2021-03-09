Father and teen son killed in horrific N2 crash

Zama Mathonsi

Their younger son, 14-year-old Ethan, who was also in the car, is fighting for his life in hospital. Ethan also attends Apollo Secondary.

A young Westcliff father and his school-going son were both killed in a horrific car crash on the N2 Highway north bound while on their way to visit their relative in Phoenix, on Friday.

Jonathan Naidoo, 42, died at the scene while his son, 17-year-old Jadin, a grade 12 pupil at Apollo Secondary School, died the following day in hospital.

Jadin had high ambitions in life and wanted to pursue a career in IT and business at the Durban University of Technology (DUT). The distraught mother, Kajaal Naidoo, who is a professional nurse at Entabeni Hospital, still cannot come to terms with the untimely death of her beloved son.

She told the Rising Sun that the ‘sparkle’ in her life has diminished. Naidoo stated that the tragic circumstances surrounding her son’s death are still baffling and painful.

She said: “Jadin was a remarkable child, who had an infectious smile that I will always miss. His kindness and caring nature always stood out and his peers would always turn to him for comfort and advice.

“In his spare time, he was always found playing computer games. He loved gaming. He also adored his pet dog, Zeus, a Rottweiler, who was also in the car at the time of the accident. Zeus broke his leg but is recovering well.

“I still need closure as to what happened on that fateful night on the highway near the NPC factory but I am happy that my youngest son, Ethan, who was also in the car, is alive. He has a long road to recovery.”

She mentioned that funeral arrangements are underway and most probably, her son will be cremated.

The principal of Apollo Secondary, Selvan Moodley, expressed his condolences to the family, saying as a school, they are still in shock following the tragedy.

Moodley said, “We just bagged outstanding results for matric 2020 and we were not expecting this heartbreaking news. Jadin was a remarkable, well-behaved and wonderful child. He was so much of a gentleman, even his teacher broke down when she was paying a tribute to him at school. We will all dearly miss him.”

