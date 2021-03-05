SA Human Rights Commission to investigate eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger over racism claims

News24 Wire

Following the incident, the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) received 46 complaints.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has opened an investigation following complaints, including from UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, against eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

Dentlinger sparked outrage and was accused of racism after clips emerged of her conducting interviews during the Budget speech.

She interviewed FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald while he wasn’t wearing a mask and when she turned to UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, she asked him to keep on his mask,eNCA’s News24 previously reported.

Dentlinger denied the claims and eNCA said inconsistent behaviour regarding Covid-19 protocols during live interviews was not racially motivated.

“The grievances allege that Dentlinger treated interviewees differently on the basis of their race in interviews conducted outside Parliament during the Budget Speech on 24 February 2020,” the SAHRC said in a statement.

However, only 11 of the complaints met the necessary criteria, BCCSA registrar Shouneez Martin previously told News24.

“The commission is in the process of investigating the matter and has requested to meet with eNCA and Dentlinger on the allegations,” a statement read.

