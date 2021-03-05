Limpopo rangers shoot crocodile terrorising communities

Silas Nduvheni

The villagers suspected it might have come from the overflowing Dzindi River, since there where many other crocodiles seen in the area.

A crocodile terrorising the villagers in Duthuni and surrounding communities such as Tshisaulu and Phiphidi over the past few days, has been shot by local environmental rangers.

The traditional leader of Duthuni village, Khosi Nndwamato Ligege said a resident heard an unusual sound at 04:00 last Friday.

Suspecting burglars, she turned on her lights outside her house and saw the crocodile running into the bushes through the window. The woman alerted the nearby households to be on the lookout.

“The same morning, a young girl who was busy taking mealie-cobs from one house to another alerted the community about the crocodile.

ALSO READ: At least 90 crocodiles still at large after escaping from Mpumalanga dam

“She saw a tail of something in the distance and informed an elder at home, as she was too scared to take a closer look. Villagers alerted the members of the local civic organisation to be on the lookout for the crocodile,” said Ligege.

The villagers suspected it might have come from the overflowing Dzindi River, since there where many other crocodiles seen in the area.

“We then informed the local environmental rangers, who tracked the crocodile and found it approximately three kilometers from the third house in the village.

ALSO READ: Hunt for crocodiles continues in Western Cape

“They shot the crocodile and, with the help of the community, pulled it back to their vehicle. It was one of the biggest crocodiles the community has ever seen.

“We are grateful that the animal was found before it could attack someone in our community.

“The story spread through our village and surrounding communities quickly. People came and took photos of this huge crocodile, saying it was the most interesting thing to happen that day,” Ligege explained.

ALSO READ: Six more crocodiles recaptured after escaping at Western Cape farm

The Spokesperson for department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Zaid Kala reminded communities that when rivers overflow, some crocodiles might get close to the villages.

Please inform the nearest environmental rangers to come and help.

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.