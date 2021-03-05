Mashaba calls on Motsoaledi to release names of officials who helped Bushiris escape

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to Malawi in November last year while out on bail.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has called on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to release names of the officials who assisted Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, with passports to enable their escape from South Africa.

“This matter is of the utmost importance to the survival of the Rule of Law for South Africa. We @Action4SA demand the Minister to share this information with the country as a matter of urgency,” said Mashaba in response to the reports on Thursday.

Mashaba has been calling on government to ensure Bushiri and the Guptas are brought back to South Africa to answer for their alleged crimes.

“You are the President of a Sovereign Republic of South Africa. While dealing with this Bushiri fiasco, reminder that they simultaneously follow up on the Guptas and Grace Mugabe fugitives. We will never forget until Justice is finally executed. South Africa should not request for Bushiri’s extradition, but demand. That is how the world will respect us as a Sovereign State,” said Mashaba following Bushiri’s escape.

Bushiri, his wife, and the two other accused were arrested in October in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

Following their escape, speculation was rife that Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera visited the country at the time to fetch the couple. Malawi denied the allegations.

During a Q&A session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Motsoaledi said the investigation into the couple’s escape was still ongoing, and identities of the officials could not yet be disclosed, reported SAgovnews.

“I have reported many times that it was agreed that Home Affairs must not disclose any of the officials who were involved, until all these committees report and the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has decided to call all the other Portfolio Committees, so that this becomes a joint venture (sic). That’s where we are,” Motsoaledi said

