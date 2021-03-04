South Africa
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
4 Mar 2021
Journalist Karima Brown dies from Covid-19

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Condolences have been pouring in since the news of the death of the journalist and political analyst.

eNCA journalist Karima Brown. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

Renowned journalist Karima Brown has died from Covid-19 complications. The news of her death was confirmed by eNCA, where she used to host The Fix.

According to the news channel, Brown had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting Covid-19.

Condolences have been pouring in since the death of the journalist and political analyst, with One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane saying: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her work colleagues. May her soul rest in peace.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Why Karima Brown believes 702 axed her over Gwede Mantashe

“The devastation of Covid-19 continues. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Karim Brown. While we certainly had our differences, this is a loss to the journalistic fraternity. May she rest in peace,” said Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

This is a developing story 

