Journalist Karima Brown dies from Covid-19

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Condolences have been pouring in since the news of the death of the journalist and political analyst.

Renowned journalist Karima Brown has died from Covid-19 complications. The news of her death was confirmed by eNCA, where she used to host The Fix.

According to the news channel, Brown had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting Covid-19.

[BREAKING NEWS] Journalist Karima Brown dies of COVID-19. Brown hosted ‘The Fix’ on eNCA. She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qE6Ut51o9y — eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021

Condolences have been pouring in since the death of the journalist and political analyst, with One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane saying: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her work colleagues. May her soul rest in peace.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Why Karima Brown believes 702 axed her over Gwede Mantashe

“The devastation of Covid-19 continues. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Karim Brown. While we certainly had our differences, this is a loss to the journalistic fraternity. May she rest in peace,” said Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

This is a developing story

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.