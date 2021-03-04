Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
4 Mar 2021
5:45 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Stalled Vhembe water project causes more tumult

Alex Japho Matlala

Despite living adjacent to the R373.3 million Nandoni Dam, which is full after recent floods, the community of Vuwani has to compete with wild animals for dirty water in streams.

Scenery in the Vhembe district municipality in Limpopo. Picture: Twitter
A R54 million Limpopo bulk water project has raised more dust for the Vhembe district municipality amid allegations of community exclusion and political interference, months before the ANC regional elective conference. Despite living adjacent to the R373.3 million Nandoni Dam, which is full after recent floods, the community of Vuwani has to compete with wild animals for dirty water in streams. President Cyril Ramaphosa warned earlier this year that failure to complete projects in municipalities had a negative effect on the performance of many councils, leading to adverse audit outcomes. A five-week-long investigation by The Citizen revealed that two years...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago