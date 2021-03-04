Asanda Matlhare
Emergency services crisis in Gauteng

Last year, there were 167 reported accidents of emergency ambulances, compared to 79 cases the year before, with 68 disciplinary cases for misconduct and final warnings.

Gauteng is experiencing a shortage of emergency vehicles, and this may put the lives of citizens in danger due to delays in responding to emergencies. This came to light after Motalatale Modiba, chief communication director of the Gauteng health department, raised concern over an increase in ambulance accidents. Democratic Alliance shadow health MEC Jack Bloom pointed out health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi had revealed 350 out of 1 244 ambulances were out of action due to maintenance and repairs. According to Mokgethi, the nonoperational ambulances were due to scheduled services, accident repairs and unplanned maintenance due to breakdowns. “Delays occur in...

