Rand Water announces water cuts in Soweto, Roodepoort and Southdale areas

Rand Water was able to complete repairs and started pumping water yesterday afternoon.

Rand Water has announced more water cuts that will affect a number of areas after it isolated the Eikenhof pump station on Wednesday.

“At this time, we do not have turn around times for completion of work,” said Rand Water.

According to Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau, this is part of the maintenance work that has been ongoing since Saturday.

“They have done much of the work, but the work will affect certain areas,” he said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said the Rand Water shutdown, which was meant to replace the 800mm main valve and bypass valve on the cross connection of the G23 and Q2 pipelines, was not successful.

Though most of the Johannesburg Water reservoirs that were affected have recovered, some areas will be without water today.

Affected areas

Roodepoort/Randburg:

Bergbron

Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge

Roodekrans (all ext)

Wilropark (all ext)

Helderkruin (all ext)

Constantia Kloof (all ext)

Allens Nek (all ext)

Weltevreden (all ext)

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery (all ext)

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park (all ext)

Constantia Park

Honeydew (all ext)

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randparkridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki informal settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park (all ext)

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew (all ext)

parts of Northriding

Langlaagte/ Southdale:

Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Greymont

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Vrededorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Janhofmeyer

Rossmore

Hurst Hill

Montclare

Melville

Emmarentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Fairland

Berario

Northcliff (all ext)

Soweto:

Pimville

Power Park

Diepkloof

Orlando East

Orlando West

Dobsonville

Naturena Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Comptonville

Meredale

Moroka

Jabavu

Molapo

Jabulani

Tladi

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla

Zola

Zondi

Naledi and all extensions

Emdeni

Mofolo north

Mofolo central

parts of Dube

Chiavelo and extensions

Protea North

Protea South

Dhlamini and extensions

Eldoradopark and all extensions

Klipspruit west and Klipspruit

Hospitals affected:

Wilgeheuwel

Flora Clinic

Olivedale

Helen Joseph

Crescent Clinic

Garden City

Rahima Moosa

Baragwanath

Tshepo Themba

Lesedi Clinic

The DA in Gauteng has bemoaned Emfuleni local municipality’s water shortages due to additional water supply reductions imposed on the municipality by Rand Water as a credit control measure since 25 February 2021.

The areas most affected by the water supply reductions are Vereeniging, Evaton, Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark, Bophelong, Roshnee and Rus-Ter-Vaal.

“It is worrying that water shortages in Emfuleni have been an ongoing issue without a lasting solution between Rand Water and the municipality.

“The residents are now suffering as they have to walk long distances to fetch water for household purposes and are unable to use the ablution facilities,” the party said on Wednesday.

It has called on Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile to facilitate an agreement between Emfuleni administrators and Rand Water.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

