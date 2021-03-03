Rand Water announces water cuts in Soweto, Roodepoort and Southdale areas

Rand Water has announced more water cuts that will affect a number of areas after it isolated the Eikenhof pump station on Wednesday.
“At this time, we do not have turn around times for completion of work,” said Rand Water.
According to Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau, this is part of the maintenance work that has been ongoing since Saturday.
“They have done much of the work, but the work will affect certain areas,” he said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said the Rand Water shutdown, which was meant to replace the 800mm main valve and bypass valve on the cross connection of the G23 and Q2 pipelines, was not successful.
Though most of the Johannesburg Water reservoirs that were affected have recovered, some areas will be without water today.
Affected areas
Roodepoort/Randburg:
- Bergbron
- Claremont
- Delarey
- Whiteridge
- Roodekrans (all ext)
- Wilropark (all ext)
- Helderkruin (all ext)
- Constantia Kloof (all ext)
- Allens Nek (all ext)
- Weltevreden (all ext)
- Florida Hills
- Florida North
- Discovery (all ext)
- Selwyn
- Florida Township
- Horison
- Horison View
- Roodepoort North
- Florida Park (all ext)
- Constantia Park
- Honeydew (all ext)
- Zandspruit
- Laserpark
- Randparkridge
- Cosmo City
- Lanseria
- Thabo Mbeki informal settlement
- Olivedale
- Sundowner
- Northwold
- Boskruin
- Bromhof
- Kya Sands
- Bloubosrand
- Eagle Canyon
- Honeydew View
- Poortview
- Ruimsig
- Wilgeheuwel
- Princess
- Grobler Park (all ext)
- Lindhaven
- Little Falls
- Harveston
- Honeydew (all ext)
- parts of Northriding
Langlaagte/ Southdale:
- Mondeor
- Southgate
- Meredale
- Alan Manor
- Eagles Nest
- Southfork
- Kibler Heights
- Eikenhof
- Lougherin A.H
- Coronationville
- Westbury
- Claremont
- Triomf
- Westdene
- Newlands
- Greymont
- Albertskroon
- Albertsville
- Langlaagte
- Industria
- Bosmont
- Riverlea
- Longdale
- Vrededorp
- Fordsburg
- Brixton
- Mayfair
- Cottesloe
- Janhofmeyer
- Rossmore
- Hurst Hill
- Montclare
- Melville
- Emmarentia
- Auckland Park
- Greenside
- Westcliff
- Parkview
- Fairland
- Berario
- Northcliff (all ext)
-
Soweto:
- Pimville
- Power Park
- Diepkloof
- Orlando East
- Orlando West
- Dobsonville
- Naturena Klipspruit
- Meadowlands
- Comptonville
- Meredale
- Moroka
- Jabavu
- Molapo
- Jabulani
- Tladi
- Moletsane
- Mofolo South
- Mapetla
- Zola
- Zondi
- Naledi and all extensions
- Emdeni
- Mofolo north
- Mofolo central
- parts of Dube
- Chiavelo and extensions
- Protea North
- Protea South
- Dhlamini and extensions
- Eldoradopark and all extensions
- Klipspruit west and Klipspruit
Hospitals affected:
- Wilgeheuwel
- Flora Clinic
- Olivedale
- Helen Joseph
- Crescent Clinic
- Garden City
- Rahima Moosa
- Baragwanath
- Tshepo Themba
- Lesedi Clinic
The DA in Gauteng has bemoaned Emfuleni local municipality’s water shortages due to additional water supply reductions imposed on the municipality by Rand Water as a credit control measure since 25 February 2021.
The areas most affected by the water supply reductions are Vereeniging, Evaton, Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark, Bophelong, Roshnee and Rus-Ter-Vaal.
“It is worrying that water shortages in Emfuleni have been an ongoing issue without a lasting solution between Rand Water and the municipality.
“The residents are now suffering as they have to walk long distances to fetch water for household purposes and are unable to use the ablution facilities,” the party said on Wednesday.
It has called on Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile to facilitate an agreement between Emfuleni administrators and Rand Water.
Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde
