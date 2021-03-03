Fishing in a pothole: Sad state of Howick’s roads

Reitumetse Makwea
According to Kemsely Wood, a volunteer at the organisation, residents, motorists and business owners have been asking the municipality to fill in potholes for months, without success.

After 18 months of pleading with the uMngeni Municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport to improve the bad conditions of a road outside Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the Curry’s Post Conservancy came up with a fun way to send a strong message to their local government. On Saturday, the organisation hosted the first ever pothole fishing competition to raise awareness on the unbearable pothole situation in the area where more than 100 community members came out to support the initiative. In hilarious pictures on social media, residents are seen dressed in costumes and pretending to fish, while some...

