Daily news update: Joburg loses city manager, Bushiri in ‘deep shock’, US sanctions Russian officials

The City of Johannesburg has yet to schedule a council meeting to replace its former city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, who left the job under a cloud of mystery this week.

This is according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg caucus leader Leah Knott, who expressed concern at the sudden exodus.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri has been left in “deep shock and sadness” following the “unlawful” detention of his attorneys and legal advisor. In statement issued by his spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri said his attorney, Terrance Baloyi, and legal advisor Alvin Khosa were detained for eight hours by the Hawks on Monday after a warrant of arrest was issued. eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger apologises for ‘racist’ mask controversy

TV news channel eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger has apologised for her inconsistent treatment of politicians in applying Covid-19 protocols during a recent live broadcast.

The station faced a backlash from social media users who accused the channel of racism and unconscious bias, after Dentlinger last week asked UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview on the 2021 Budget Speech, while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed without a mask.

The Gauteng government has made submissions to the national government to reaffirm its rejection of the implementation of the e-tolls in the hope of halting its rollout in the province.

Following resistance by the public to e-tolls, MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the Gauteng government was opposed to its implementation. The province had been working with the national government to ensure e-tolls are halted, he said.

Washington – The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven senior Russians as it said its intelligence concluded that Moscow was behind the poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In action coordinated with the EU, the United States renewed demands that Russia free Navalny, who was arrested in January upon his return to Moscow as he spurred massive rallies through his allegations of corruption by President Vladimir Putin.

Pirates had beaten the club from the City of Roses in the reverse fixture of the league while also recording a win in a Cup final.

But, there was drama in this game as Celtic were forced to finish the clash with 10 players after Ndumiso Mabena got a red card late in the first half.

